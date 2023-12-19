WiseTech appoints additional independent non-executive directors

WiseTech acquires Sistemas Casa to expand customs capability into Mexico
PRESS RELEASE
19 December 2023
WTC appoints additional independent Non-Executive Directors
WiseTech Global Limited (ASX: WTC) today announces the appointment of independent Non-Executive Directors, Lisa Brock and Fiona Pak-Poy, to its Board, effective 1 February 2024.
Lisa Brock
A chartered accountant and Director, Lisa brings more than 20 years’ experience in the transportation, infrastructure, technology and finance sectors. Prior to commencing her non-executive career, Lisa held a number of senior executive positions at the Qantas Group, including as Chief Executive of Qantas Freight Enterprises. Lisa is an independent Non-Executive Director at Macquarie Technology Group Limited (ASX: MAQ) and Adelaide Airport, where she is acting Chair of the Audit Committee.
Her previous directorships include Jetstar Pacific, Star Track Express and Australian Air Express. Lisa holds an Honors Degree majoring in Mathematics from the University of Birmingham, UK, and a Master of Applied Finance from Macquarie University. She is a Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and a Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.
Upon commencement, Lisa will join the Audit & Risk Committee, and is expected to become Chair of the Committee later in 2024.
Fiona Pak-Poy
Fiona Pak-Poy is a professional non-executive director with more than 25 years’ experience across a wide range of industries including technology and SaaS businesses, fintech, eCommerce and healthcare as a venture capitalist, strategy consultant, advisor and director.
Fiona brings extensive ASX corporate governance experience including her current roles as Chair and Non-Executive Directive at Tyro Payments Limited (ASX: TYR), and previous directorships at iSentia Group Limited (ASX: ISD), Booktopia Group Limited (ASX: BKG), and MYOB Limited. She is also a director at HMC Capital Partners and Kain Lawyers.
Fiona holds an Honors Degree in Engineering from the University of Adelaide and an MBA from Harvard Business School. She is a member of Chief Executive Women and a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
Outgoing WiseTech Global Chair, Andrew Harrison, said, “On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to welcome Fiona and Lisa to the WiseTech Global group. Their combined extensive experience across technology, logistics, business growth, finance and corporate governance, will bring valuable contributions to the Board.”
Chair-elect Richard Dammery said: “I’m looking forward to working with Fiona and Lisa, who bring extensive and relevant skills to the Board. I’m sure they will make a significant contribution to WiseTech Global.”
The appointments will bring the number of Directors on the WiseTech Global Board to nine, including seven independent Non-Executive Directors.
//ENDS
Authorized for release to ASX by David Rippon, Corporate Governance Executive and Company Secretary.
