Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Flexport debacle – 'it's fascinating' but is it 'fixable'?

AG
ID 10559567 © Scol22 | Dreamstime.com
By

The amount of nasty comments that came our way with regard to Ryan Petersen and Flexport has been truly unbelievable since the end of last week.

Borderline disgusting, if you are a Flexport-er, yet probably also deserved, to a great extent.

Because, after all, the noise that the returning CEO, Typesfast Ryan Petersen, has made in the past few days on social media and in the press, as one source reminded me yesterday, concerns forwarding and logistics and its future. Its credibility. ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Digital revolution Flexport On the wires WiseTech Global

    Most Read

    'It's messed up', says Flexport's Petersen as he 'fires' 75 new staff live on Twitter

    Headcount concerns threaten DSV's potential DB Schenker buy – analyst

    Ryan Petersen back at Flexport as Dave Clark quits

    Flexport drama unfolds – don't worry, he's 'back'

    Flexport's warehouse plan in doubt as landlord queries its financials

    Carriers forced to idle new ULCVs as soon as they are delivered

    Asia to Europe spot rate plunge pushes carriers to cancel loops last-minute

    MSC-Zim alliance strengthens, with VSAs 'across multiple trades'

    F: Dave Clark quits Flexport CEO job

    Golden Week blanked sailings 'a sledgehammer to crack a nut' tactic

    Chennai losing out to private terminals as Indian east coast trade grows

    Vietnam approves $1.7bn plan for new inland container depots

    Expect more blankings on the 'difficult' and 'sensitive' transatlantic trades

    Sustainability specialist Chelsea Lamar will steer AIT's drive toward net-zero

    Omni merger prompts Forward Air clients to look for alternative haulage

    Rumoured DB Schenker sale odds – we have consensus