By Alessandro Pasetti 12/09/2023

The amount of nasty comments that came our way with regard to Ryan Petersen and Flexport has been truly unbelievable since the end of last week.

Borderline disgusting, if you are a Flexport-er, yet probably also deserved, to a great extent.

Because, after all, the noise that the returning CEO, Typesfast Ryan Petersen, has made in the past few days on social media and in the press, as one source reminded me yesterday, concerns forwarding and logistics and its future. Its credibility. ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN