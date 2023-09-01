Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Expeditors doesn't predict the future (which anyway, is bleak)

AEXPD
ID 133819874 © Photodynamx | Dreamstime.com
By

As a quiet September starts, and Q4 23 with it, let’s look backwards with a US forwarding benchmark telling us how we should think about the future.

A week ago, it almost passed unnoticed that Expeditors (EXPD) released a “selected Q&A” with investors via a filing lodged with the SEC – one of those we have not come across for some time.

Back to straight reporting duties then just as, at $116 a share, the stock story is holding up awesomely.

And for ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Expeditors On the wires AP Moller - Maersk Drewry MSC Zim

    Most Read

    HMM sale – Hapag-Lloyd frozen out of second-round bidding

    MSC gets into another vessel-sharing deal with Zim

    Amazon in prime position and is first to unveil peak season surcharges

    Strong trading interest in China’s new container freight futures

    Cosco bucks the trend as container line profits hit $8.9bn in Q2

    DHL GF sees continuing supply chain flux as sourcing shifts

    MSC blanks Swan and Dragon loops ahead of Golden Week holiday

    DB Schenker deal fever – 'Kuehne + Nagel... or just Kuehne?'

    Air cargo through Europe's major hubs still short of pre-pandemic levels

    Yang Ming settles US shipper's claim that carrier broke its contract

    Container lines may be eyeing even more new tonnage

    RCL sells more older box ships for scrap as earnings fall

    Boom time 'just a memory' as rates tumble before Golden Week holiday

    Spotlight on 'DHL vs DSV' in the painful ESG race

    OceanX: BRICS-11 – trade & shipping in a multipolar world 

    CIMC profits plunge as global container production hits ten-year low