WiseTech acquires MatchBox Exchange

By LoadstarEditorial 04/10/2023

PRESS RELEASE

WiseTech Global acquires MatchBox Exchange

Adds empty container optimization platform to its landside logistics solution

SYDNEY, Australia – WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC), developer of leading logistics execution software CargoWise, today announces it has acquired MatchBox Exchange, provider of a breakthrough online open market platform for the reuse and exchange of shipping containers between operators in the landside logistics space. Headquartered in Australia, MatchBox Exchange was acquired from private shareholders.

MatchBox Exchange operates in Australia, India, Indonesia, Israel, New Zealand, Malaysia, Philippines Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. Its customers are comprised of transport companies and their customers, freight forwarders and importers/exporters.

The MatchBox Exchange platform matches those who have a supply of empty containers with those who need them. MatchBox Exchange collaborates with global shipping lines, such as Maersk, CMA-CGM, MSC, Hapag-Lloyd, ONE, HMM and Yang Ming through direct integrations, to enable customers to conveniently reuse containers, or request or offer empty containers across businesses for their import or export needs. This helps landside logistics to be more efficient and productive by enabling faster turn-around times and reducing the cost and inefficiencies of transporting, hiring, de-hiring and storing empty containers.

Richard White, Founder and CEO of WiseTech Global, said: “We welcome the MatchBox Exchange team to WiseTech Global. There are a huge number of containers moving around the globe at any one time with 862 million TEU (Twenty Foot Effective Units) in 2022[1]. MatchBox Exchange brings new digital capability to optimize the reuse of shipping containers to reduce unnecessary trucking trips, increase container utilization and improve productivity.This is a great example of true optimization by offering more than mere visibility, creating actionable data for end-to-end process optimization across the supply chain.

“This transaction demonstrates WiseTech’s continued investment in our landside logistics development priority, enhancing our CargoWise ecosystem in the container optimization space, while helping to reduce traffic congestion in ports from unnecessary transport of empty containers. This brings us another step closer to delivering on our vision to be the operating system for global logistics,” he said.

MatchBox Exchange’s CEO, Carl Marchese, said: “Joining WiseTech Global will provide the scale and resources to grow the use of the MatchBox Exchange platform in new landside logistics markets, optimizing the reuse and exchange of empty shipping containers, driving better utilization of trucks and improving collaboration and productivity through digital processes.”

About WiseTech Global

WiseTech Global is a leading developer and provider of software solutions to the logistics execution industry globally. Our customers include over 17,000[2] of the world’s logistics companies across more than 174 countries, including 44 of the top 50 global third-party logistics providers and 24 of the 25 largest global freight forwarders worldwide[3].

Our mission is to change the world by creating breakthrough products that enable and empower the supply chains of the world. At WiseTech, we are relentless about innovation, adding over 5,300 product enhancements to our global CargoWise application suite in the last five years while bringing meaningful continual improvement to the world’s supply chains. Our breakthrough software solutions are renowned for their powerful productivity, extensive functionality, comprehensive integration, deep compliance capabilities, and truly global reach. For more information about WiseTech Global or CargoWise, please visit wisetechglobal.com and cargowise.com.