M&A budget-constrained DHL Group 'calls' the (volume) bottom
How’s your crystal ball?
I was gratefully invited to talk to WiseTech (WTC) CEO and founder Richard White on 23 August, the day the Australian tech outfit, whose market cap is now almost AU$29bn (US$19.1bn), releases its numbers for fiscal year 2023.
And when I mentioned that to a couple of finance folks in our marketplace, I was bearishly prompted to reflect once more on the steep value appreciation that WTC has enjoyed so far this year.
And that its rally from here “has no legs”, ...
Fears for still-burning Fremantle Highway as number of EVs aboard is revised
Fatal Fremantle Highway blaze rendered lifeboats inaccessible
Sale of profitable Schenker on course, but 'it will take some time', says DB
Bankruptcy looms as Yellow burns cash and tries to offload its 3PL
30,000 jobs lost as Yellow succumbs to death spiral of debt and lost clients
Carriers may find it hard to make huge Asia-N Europe rate hikes stick
Ukraine blacklists Emirates president Tim Clark
WSJ: Yellow prepares to file for bankruptcy
Cloud hangs over China's CULines as it axes final long-haul route
Incheon International Airport welcomes new CEO Lee Hak-jae: reaching new heights in logistics
Improved data-sharing can avoid container bottlenecks at US ports
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7926 382 655
Comment on this article