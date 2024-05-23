Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / A$100 WiseTech – AI: the next earnings booster

AG
ID 115477171 © Neurobite | Dreamstime.com
By

Recent remarks from WiseTech (WTC) boss Richard White on Artificial Intelligence (AI) made a splash in our circles this week, leaving me sifting through WTC’s P&L to detect the potential that new technology could bring to this ever-growing A$33.3bn-record-market-value firm. 

(Look: to have a truly intelligent AI assistant/operator – regardless of the end use – is a lot more complex than people want us to think, but I digress.)

In a post published by The Australian – behind a paywall, headed: ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Artificial Intelligence Richard White WiseTech Global Flexport Venture capital

    Most read news

    Mounting container shortages creating 'total havoc'

    Strike threat to Canada's rail network rises as negotiations stall

    East-west freight rates continue rise; even transatlantic edges up

    Futures market bets on Asia-Europe rates staying high till October

    US furniture distributor in $12m claim against CMA CGM over contract breaches

    Panama Canal crossings resume, but some time before full normalisation

    Red Sea crisis turns Lome into key transhipment hub on MSC's ex-Asia services

    Gemini partners defend on-time target and promise cost competitiveness

    Baltimore refloats and moves MV Dali, with services set to resume

    Giti takes $12m Flexport legal battle to FMC

    CMA CGM see Q1 profit slump but bets on Bollore bounce

    News Podcast | May 2024 | Hapag-Lloyd’s ‘Strategy 2030’, planning amid global turmoil with Seko Logistics

    Supply chain executives: to the boardroom, or the basement?

    Risk Intelligence: Houthis lack resources for Med attacks

    Wan Hai warns of battle for boxes as peak season starts early

    BlackRock trims stake – DSV between a rock and a hard place