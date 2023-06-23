Subscribe to Premium
AFR: Better to list in Australia rather than on the Nasdaq – WiseTech boss

Value
By

AFR reports:

WiseTech Global chief executive Richard White says a lack of appetite to list on the ASX belies the attractiveness of the local market, which he describes as a better opportunity for technology groups than the Nasdaq.

Speaking at The Australian Financial Review Entrepreneur Summit, Mr White said a shrinking sharemarket was a global phenomenon, with new listings scarce and takeovers reducing the number of public companies.

But the ASX remained a better option than the Nasdaq and other overseas sharemarkets for ...

