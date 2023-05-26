Subscribe to Premium
A$75.01: another record for WiseTech

Record high temperature set today
By

The WiseTech (WTC) run is unstoppable.

Today WTC hit another record of A$75.01, looking to close around that level for the day.

Only a couple of weeks ago, WTC broke through A$70 a share…

Well done!

(Our full coverage can be found here.)

    WiseTech Global

    'Extreme optimism' at Zim despite Q1 losses