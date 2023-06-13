By Alessandro Pasetti 13/06/2023

When Morningstar gets bullish on a company and its stock story, you’d better take heed.

It was last week that, as part of his ’WiseTech: When software vendors become kingmakers’, tech analyst Roy Van Keulen wrote:

“We reiterate our A$90 per share fair value estimate for narrow-moat WiseTech WTC. WiseTech shares continue to screen as undervalued despite the recent rally. We believe the market still underestimates how much CargoWise, WiseTech’s core product, helps its customers outperform their competition. We believe WiseTech is a ...

