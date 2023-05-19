WiseTech hits new record

By LoadstarEditorial 19/05/2023

Another one!

And without any news to support its strength. Remarkable.

Today the shares of WiseTech (WTC) reach another record of A$71.99, then closing at A$71.2, up 0.7% for the day.

It was only a week ago that WTC broke through the A$70 wall…

Chapeau.

Our full coverage is here.

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN