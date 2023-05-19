WiseTech hits new record

Quietly, WiseTech breaks through the stunning A$70 wall
Record-breaking safe haven
Another one!
And without any news to support its strength. Remarkable.
Today the shares of WiseTech (WTC) reach another record of A$71.99, then closing at A$71.2, up 0.7% for the day.
It was only a week ago that WTC broke through the A$70 wall…
Chapeau.
Our full coverage is here.
