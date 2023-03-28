By Alessandro Pasetti 28/03/2023

Insightful as usual, Michigan State University’s Jason Miller sheds light on recent US import trends this week just as Premium junkies impatiently await disclosure of the latest transpacific eastbound league tables.

Because the damage, in terms of a drop in volumes, will be meaningful. Still, let’s look at how different elements may contribute to container shipping woes.

Wondering what products have contributed “to the very sharp slide in containerized imports from Asia to the USA?”, this week Miller ran the rule over ...

