Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Liners are not hoarding capacity, assures Evergreen, as Q1 profits triple

Evergreen ship in Kaohsiung
Photo: © Yali Shi | Dreamstime.com
By

Evergreen general manager Wu Kuang Hui has hit back at speculation that liner operators are hoarding capacity to drive up rates.

At a shareholder meeting on Tuesday, he said: “In this current market, there’s no reason for operators to hide capacity.

“Long-term contractual commitments for our transpacific services have reached 50%. As the market’s effective shipping capacity decreases, Evergreen will continue to adjust its fleet and improve operational resilience to cope.”

The carrier’s Q1 24 net profit of $537m was more than triple that of a year ago, shareholders heard.

But Mr Wu warned that the container shortage was becoming acute. He said: “Customers must play their part in returning empty containers promptly, or additional charges could be levied.”

And he admitted that liner operators’ exceptional earnings had been beyond expectations.

He said: “Shipping capacity is still oversupplied, but the geopolitical benefits have extended from Q1 to Q2, and we can be optimistic about the Q3 peak season; but the actual degree of prosperity still needs time to be seen.

“The Red Sea crisis has exacerbated port congestion and the highly efficient Singapore port is facing bottlenecks now.”

Mr Wu noted that while consumption was growing, there were still economic risks for carriers.

The IMF has predicted economic growth for the US, Europe and China this year and Mr Wu said: “The US economy is performing well, and the European economy continues to recover. Although China is affected by the real estate crisis, various stimulus measures have been introduced and various market indicators have improved, which is conducive to the healthy development of the shipping market.

“But on the other hand, the Russia-Ukraine war, the Middle East conflict, the Red Sea crisis and the delay in US interest rate cuts have had a negative impact on global economic growth,” he added.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Capacity constraints Evergreen Transpacific Trade National Association of Chinese Shipowners Red Sea Crisis US east coast Yang Ming Marine Transport

    Most read news

    Box ships omitting Singapore call as port congestion hits critical level

    Shipper fury as spot rates soar - and box lines ignore contracts

    Exclusive: Atlas to end Amazon flying after 'woefully' low utilisation

    Customs brokers caught up in US crackdown on Chinese ecommerce traffic

    Getting containers in the right place at the right time is now 'impossible'

    Shippers should expect more Asia-Europe blanked sailings as rates rise

    Final four bidders for DP Schenker revealed

    New FMC rules on detention and demurrage come into force

    Volumes remain stable, but liner schedule reliability has continued to drop

    Port operations in Bangladesh and India suspended as Cyclone Remal hits

    Maersk launches first deepsea container service into Ukraine since invasion

    Amazon rejigs logistics set-up as pressure grows from US and Chinese rivals

    FedEx CEO talks Amazon (and DHL); break-up calls; USPS value-destroyer

    All your eggs in the Schenker basket? 'It's idiotic!'

    Border control strike fear adds to chaos scenario for Canadian BCOs and LSPs

    Atlas Air says split from Amazon 'all part of the plan'