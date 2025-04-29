By Alison Koo 29/04/2025

Mainline operators are pushing for higher transpacific rates in May, betting on a trade deal that could trigger a return of mass Chinese export volumes to the US.

While rates face downward pressure, carriers announced price rises for next month, driving marginal gains to transpacific rates last week.

On Friday, the Shanghai Containerised Freight Index showed the Shanghai-US west coast rate rose 2% from the previous week, to $2,141 per 40ft, while the Shanghai-US east coast ...

