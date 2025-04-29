Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / More pressure on transpacific rates as carriers bet on a China-US trade deal

Wan Hai Container_Ship_under_Golden_Gate_Bridge.Daniel Ramirez from Honolulu, USA
By

Mainline operators are pushing for higher transpacific rates in May, betting on a trade deal that could trigger a return of mass Chinese export volumes to the US.

While rates face downward pressure, carriers announced price rises for next month, driving marginal gains to transpacific rates last week.

On Friday, the Shanghai Containerised Freight Index showed the Shanghai-US west coast rate rose 2% from the previous week, to $2,141 per 40ft, while the Shanghai-US east coast ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    China-US trade dispute Evergreen Marine Corporation (EMC) Shanghai Containerized Freight Index (SCFI) Transpacific Trade Wan Hai Lines

    Most read news

    USTR fees will lead to 'complete destabilisation' of container shipping alliances

    Outlook for container shipping 'more uncertain now than at the onset of Covid'

    Transpac container service closures mount

    Zim ordered to pay Samsung $3.7m for 'wrongful' D&D charges

    Flexport lawsuit an 'undifferentiated mass of gibberish', claims Freightmate

    Cancelled voyages take the sting out of spot rate declines this week

    Shippers warned: don't under-value US exports to avoid tariffs – 'CBP will catch you'

    Blanked sailings in response to falling demand 'just a stop-gap solution'

    New Houthi warning to shipping as rebel group targets specific companies

    K+N CEO unveils impact of US import tariffs on China-origin goods

    Freighter suspension plan at Mumbai Airport a disaster for perishables trade

    UK pauses tariffs on 'everyday' items

    CMA CGM to reflag box ship as the French carrier eyes growing Indian market

    Boeing looks to resell up to 50 aircraft rejected by Chinese buyers

    'Strong start' to 2025, despite market uncertainty, says Kuehne + Nagel

    USTR fee could price Chinese carriers out of US trades