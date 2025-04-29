Stark reminder for all execs talking up SME exposure
The smaller, the more exposed to China
Mainline operators are pushing for higher transpacific rates in May, betting on a trade deal that could trigger a return of mass Chinese export volumes to the US.
While rates face downward pressure, carriers announced price rises for next month, driving marginal gains to transpacific rates last week.
On Friday, the Shanghai Containerised Freight Index showed the Shanghai-US west coast rate rose 2% from the previous week, to $2,141 per 40ft, while the Shanghai-US east coast ...
USTR fees will lead to 'complete destabilisation' of container shipping alliances
Outlook for container shipping 'more uncertain now than at the onset of Covid'
Transpac container service closures mount
Flexport lawsuit an 'undifferentiated mass of gibberish', claims Freightmate
Cancelled voyages take the sting out of spot rate declines this week
Shippers warned: don't under-value US exports to avoid tariffs – 'CBP will catch you'
Blanked sailings in response to falling demand 'just a stop-gap solution'
New Houthi warning to shipping as rebel group targets specific companies
K+N CEO unveils impact of US import tariffs on China-origin goods
Freighter suspension plan at Mumbai Airport a disaster for perishables trade
