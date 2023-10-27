Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Liner hopes for spot rate hikes dampened by 'a sea of red ink'

Shanghai port
ID 105211355 © Chuyu | Dreamstime.com
By

Drewry’s WCI container spot rate index was a sea of red ink again this week, ahead of a planned wave of ocean carrier general rate increases (GRIs) next month.

The unrelenting erosion of spot rates will be of particular concern for Asia-North Europe carriers.

Despite extensive blankings on the route, superseded by the 2M announcement of winter schedules and this week’s suspension of a service loop by THE Alliance, they seem unable to halt the decline in short-term rates.

The WCI Asia-North Europe average spot rate shed another 2% this week, to $1,004 per 40ft, while Xeneta’s XSI average rate for the route edged down 1%, to $960 per 40ft, having lost 15% so far this month.

Moreover, after briefly reacting to the FAK [freight all kinds] hikes planned for 1 November, which proposed a doubling of market rates to circa $1,800 per 40ft, carriers appear to have eased the implementation date.

Indeed, after being “shocked” by the size of the rate increase a week ago that a UK-based shipper advised The Loadstar was being applied for his Chinese exports by all carriers, this week he was “pleasantly surprised”. He said: “I managed to log in with a couple of lines and they have now extended our rates through to 18 November.”

It follows that the next few weeks will be ‘make or break’ for Asia-North Europe carriers, which must get spot rates heading back up to support their forthcoming annual contract negotiations.

And it’s not only on the headhaul trade where carriers need to push up rates, on the backhaul North Europe-Asia route net rates have collapsed into negative territory. For example, MSC this week issued a price announcement for backhaul trades from Europe declaring a new FAK base rate of $400 per 40ft, effective 1 November.

Meanwhile, on the transpacific, it is a better story for Asia-US west coast carriers, as imports bounced back in September at the San Pedro Bay ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, with volumes up 14% and 19% respectively. year on year.

“Consumer confidence is on the rise,” commented Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero, claiming shippers could rely on the port again following the signing of the new six-year west coast labour contract.

It remains unclear how much of the spike in volumes in September at the LA and LB terminals was to do with rising consumer confidence in the US, or a consequence of the new labour agreement and Panama Canal transit restrictions impacting Asia-US east coast services.

John McCown’s recently published analysis of container throughput at the top ten US container ports shows that, while west coast ports grew by a cumulative 16.7% last month, versus the previous year, east coast ports suffered a 13.4% decline, with New York & New Jersey seeing a 20.2% drop in volume.

The XSI’s Asia-US west coast component recorded a 2% increase this week, to take the average rate to $1,752 per 40ft, while the WCI’s Asia-US east coast average rate fell 3%, to $2,552 per 40ft.

Elsewhere, transatlantic spot rates have stabilised, albeit at a level significantly lower than before the pandemic, with the XSI spot flat this week at $1,327 per 40ft.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Asia-North Europe Asia-US east coast Backhaul cargo Drewry WCI Rates - the eternal tango Transatlantic Transpacific Trade Xeneta XSI CMA CGM Cosco DHL Global Forwarding Kuehne + Nagel Maersk Line Morocco MSC The era of slow steaming

    Most Read

    Gloomy outlook for container shipping – and not just for 2024

    MSC and Maersk 'decouple' their fleets, ready to go their separate ways

    Weak market pushes THE Alliance to suspend two more major loops

    DSV 'won't be distracted' by huge logistics project in Saudi Arabia

    Growth may be just around the corner – if carriers can hold their nerve

    ...that Danish takeover of DB Schenker – 'Nooooo Waaaay'

    Ceva Logistics has a new king

    Police probe role of Yangpu Newnew box ship in gas pipeline damage

    Akbar Al Baker to retire from Qatar Airways after 27 years

    Strike shuts down vital St Lawrence Seaway freight corridor

    Transpacific volumes bounce back as consumers carry on spending

    DSV falls behind in airfreight as it tries to maintain profit

    Kuehne + Nagel profits halve in Q3 – but 'we gained market share'

    Market volatility sees forwarders shy away from long-term deals

    Did hubris help kill the unicorn? Hide the bottom line, add hot air at the top

    Cargo consolidators turn to FCL as global market dynamics change