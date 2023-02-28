Sign up for our FREE newsletter
WEC Lines further expands port of Liverpool services

WECLines
By

PRESS RELEASE

Dutch shipping company WEC Lines has expanded its existing service into the port of Liverpool with a new series of weekly calls into the port from Northern Spain, Portugal, North Africa and the Canary Islands.

The weekly services are in addition to the existing Portuguese and Spanish routes successfully operating at the port since 2019.

The new direct weekly services from Bilbao, Vigo and Gijon in Spain, Casablanca in Morocco, Setubal and Leixoes in Portugal and Santa Cruz and Las Palmas in the Canaries commenced this month and will import a range of southern European and north African products.

Roger Megann, MD of WEC Lines said: “This is a significant upgrade and expansion of our service, offering our customers weekly reliability and new direct connections to and from Portugal, Spain, Canaries and North Africa to Liverpool.

“WEC Lines is committed to providing excellence in its products and customer service. Our partnership with Port of Liverpool is a key element of this development.”

David Huck, COO at Peel Ports said: “We are delighted to welcome WEC Lines’ significant expansion of services into the port of Liverpool.

“This multi-continental weekly service is a further vote of confidence in the port and the transhipment opportunities of these routes further expand Liverpool’s global network and reach.

“The port of Liverpool’s unrivalled location provides significant advantages as a more efficient and closer-to-end destination option, which reduces the road miles and congestion seen at other UK ports.”

