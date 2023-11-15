Uniserve appoints James Hill as property development director

Axel Herzhauser becomes new global managing director of WeFreight
Forwarder WeFreight announced today it had appointed Axel Herzhauser as its global managing director, based ...
Uniserve, a UK logistics and global trade management provider, today announced the appointment of James Hill as the new development director for its property division.
Mr Hill is has many years of experience in the property sector and his knowledge of logistics makes him a “valuable appointment to the property division” said Uniserve.
Vincent Morris, Uniserve’s property director, said: “We are excited to have James on board as our development director. His extensive experience and track record , particularly in the industrial and logistics market, align perfectly with our strategic goals. We expect that his valuable contributions will be instrumental in our success in what is an exciting time for Uniserve Group.”
Mr Hill said: “I am delighted to have joined Uniserve Group at such a crucial point in the growth trajectory for the business.”
Ocean carriers are driving the rates race to the bottom – 'they're all at it'
CMA CGM Q3 profit plunges, and liners paint a grim picture of life in 2024
CMA CGM Air Cargo 'losing money' in a high-capacity weak-demand market
DSV staff on the radar – from Panalpina to a painful cycle
GRIs trigger Asia-Europe spot rate jump, but can carriers hold the line?
Cape Town loses Maersk/CMA CGM call as carriers battle port delays
Logistics firms unprepared for 'tsunami' of new emissions-reporting rules
Over 2,500 trucks queueing along Ukraine-Poland border
Viasea Shipping plans hydrogen-powered containerships
Flexport seals deal with WestJet to fill transpac freighters on the backhaul
The time to invest in air cargo is now – but there'll be no quick returns
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article