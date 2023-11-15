Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Uniserve appoints James Hill as property development director

Uniserve, a UK logistics and global trade management provider, today announced the appointment of James Hill as the new development director for its property division.

Mr Hill is has many years of experience in the property sector and his knowledge of logistics makes him a “valuable appointment to the property division” said Uniserve.

Vincent Morris, Uniserve’s property director, said: “We are excited to have James on board as our development director. His extensive experience and track record , particularly in the industrial and logistics market, align perfectly with our strategic goals. We expect that his valuable contributions will be instrumental in our success in what is an exciting time for Uniserve Group.”

Mr Hill said: “I am delighted to have joined Uniserve Group at such a crucial point in the growth trajectory for the business.”

