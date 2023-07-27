Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Ukraine blacklists Emirates president Tim Clark

A380
An Emirates A380 at the 2015 Dubai Air Show
Ukraine’s government body, National Agency on Corruption Prevention, has added Emirates president Tim Clark to its blacklist of ‘international war sponsors’.

Ukraine has been incensed by DP World’s MoU agreement with Russian energy company Rosatom, to develop a northern sea route, a strategic project that Rosatom claims will bring $224bn to the Russian budget. But Ukraine claims the deal “benefits the terrorist state from cooperating with DP World”.

Mr Clark is a non-executive director of DP World, which sent its chief executive Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem to a signing ceremony in St Petersburg in June, at the behest of the UAE government. Emirates still flies to Moscow and St Petersburg.

DP World told The Loadstar in a statement: “We are aware of the actions of the NACP. DP World complies with all international sanctions related to the Russian invasion, actively assists those affected in Ukraine, and supports a prompt and peaceful resolution to this devastating conflict. We are engaging with the relevant stakeholders in Ukraine through the appropriate channels to resolve the matter.”

