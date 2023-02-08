Ti: Q4 22 European road freight rate benchmark

Ti: Global freight forwarding forecasts for 2022 & 2023
The Transport Intelligence (Ti), Upply & IRU ’European Road Freight Rate Development Benchmark’ Q4 2022 is now out.
Its goal is to provide transparency on European road freight rates – a snapshot follows:
Falling demand for road freight during an unsurprisingly lackluster peak season allowed spot rates to fall in Q4 2022. Meanwhile contract rates remained elevated with high fuel prices and a continuing driver shortage in Europe.
