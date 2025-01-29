Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Air Cargo Podcast | January 2025 | New year, new strategies: United Cargo and Amazon Air Cargo reveal all in our new podcast

Air Cargo Podcast image
By

Welcome to the first episode of our Air Cargo Podcast, sponsored by Air Charter Service, where we bring you exclusive insights from the biggest names in the air freight industry.

Hosted by Mike King and Alex Lennane, this episode features two major interviews that shed light on the evolving air cargo landscape.

First, we speak with Jan Krems, president of United Cargo, who shares his views on market trends, geopolitical challenges, and how United is positioning itself for growth in 2025. From expanding global routes to leveraging technology, Mr Krems offers a deep dive into United Cargo’s future.

Then (45.43), Mike sits down with Tom Bradley, director and GM for Amazon Air Cargo, in what is likely its first major air cargo interview. Mr Bradley discusses Amazon’s growing third-party air freight services, AI in logistics, and whether Amazon is on the path to becoming an integrator.

Guests:

Tom Bradley, director and general manager, Amazon Air Cargo

Jan Krems, president, United Cargo

Click here to listen to the episode on SPOTIFY

Click here to listen to the episode on APPLE PODCASTS

Alternatively, subscribe to our podcasts on your streaming platform of choice by searching for ‘The Loadstar’.

Credits: Created, hosted and produced by Mike King.

