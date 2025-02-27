By LoadstarEditorial 27/02/2025

2025 has kicked off with unprecedented disruption across global freight, and air cargo is at the centre of the storm. In this episode, co-hosts Mike King and Alex Lennane unpack the biggest stories shaping the industry, from shifting US trade policies to the evolving role of ecommerce in air freight demand.

In our exclusive interview with The International Air Cargo Association’s (TIACA) Steven Polmans and Glyn Hughes, we tackle key industry questions:

· How geopolitical tensions are impacting supply chains ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN