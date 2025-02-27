Air Cargo Podcast | January 2025 | New year, new strategies: United Cargo and Amazon Air Cargo reveal all in our new podcast
Welcome to the first episode of our Air Cargo Podcast, sponsored by Air Charter Service, ...
2025 has kicked off with unprecedented disruption across global freight, and air cargo is at the centre of the storm. In this episode, co-hosts Mike King and Alex Lennane unpack the biggest stories shaping the industry, from shifting US trade policies to the evolving role of ecommerce in air freight demand.
In our exclusive interview with The International Air Cargo Association’s (TIACA) Steven Polmans and Glyn Hughes, we tackle key industry questions:
· How geopolitical tensions are impacting supply chains ...
