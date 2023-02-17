By Alessandro Pasetti 17/02/2023

This week was a rather important one for Danish forwarder DSV.

Not only did the stock gain momentum after the release of its annuals, but it has been about a year since it solidly traded, soaring from strength to strength, close to DKr1,300; since our ’Catching falling knives’ on 23 September, it’s a whopping near-50% paper gain. Although, of course, you wouldn’t be blamed for having pocketed a bit of profit on the numbers, as I argued on the day in “Relief ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN