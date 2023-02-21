TFI International acquires Axsun

A defensive earnings season & the US LTL freight backdrop
Looking for the next target…
PRESS RELEASE
Complementary, High-Quality Intermodal and Logistics Provider Serving Fortune 100 Customer Base
February 21, 2023 08:00 ET | Source: TFI International Inc.
MONTREAL, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) ? TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, today announced the acquisition of Axsun Group (“Axsun”), a North American provider of intermodal and freight brokerage services. Based in Montreal, Axsun operates out of ...
MSC, the anti-logistics integrator, shows Mærsk how it's done
Container imports tumble at US ports, with the west coast hardest hit
MSC expanding standalone services to grow its network outside the 2M
Heavy weather for carriers as rates for new contracts near parity with spot
Lufthansa Cargo apologises to customers as it freezes bookings after IT outage
Foreign ships at Chittagong delayed as Bangladeshi lines eye their cargo
Digital brokers struggling as the market headwinds get stronger
Cathay's new sea-air cargo handling solution will save time and costs
Uber Freight’s dismal view of US trucking; not much good news for shippers
NS freight train derailment 'a wake-up call' for tougher safety rules
Comment on this article