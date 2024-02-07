Terry Fouracre steps up as a Palletways UK regional general manager

Bernhard Kindelbacher takes over as ACL Airshop CEO from Steve Townes
ACL Airshop, an air cargo unit load device (ULD) solutions provider, has announced that Bernhard ...
Palletways UK has promoted Terry Fouracre to part of its regional general management team, responsible for the M1 corridor.
Mr Fouracre previously worked for two members of the Palletways network and, in 2020, moved to the Palletways operations team as general manager at the newly established Milton Keynes depot.
Over the past three years, Mr Fouracre successfully transformed the facility into a European gateway for the area to deliver goods and services for over 80 customers.
He said: “I’ve been with the Palletways network for nearly nine years and I’m really excited to be joining the RGM team to help deliver the very highest levels of service.
“Having witnessed the way the network works from both a member’s and owned depot perspective, I can build on my relationships to help members continue to deliver on service and delivery times and work collaboratively to help them grow as a business. I look forward to the year ahead.”
UK network director for Palletways Warwick Trimble said: “The appointment of such an experienced and knowledgeable logistics professional like Terry will provide our members with the confidence and support needed to continue to grow and deliver excellent customer service and efficient deliveries. Terry has a brilliant track record of delivering success for the Palletways network and his ambitions for his new region algin well with the Palletways company ethos and values.”
