Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Terry Fouracre steps up as a Palletways UK regional general manager

10958-142 (1)
By

Palletways UK has promoted Terry Fouracre to part of its regional general management team, responsible for the M1 corridor. 

Mr Fouracre previously worked for two members of the Palletways network and, in 2020, moved to the Palletways operations team as general manager at the newly established Milton Keynes depot.  

Over the past three years, Mr Fouracre successfully transformed the facility into a European gateway for the area to deliver goods and services for over 80 customers. 

He said: “I’ve been with the Palletways network for nearly nine years and I’m really excited to be joining the RGM team to help deliver the very highest levels of service.  

“Having witnessed the way the network works from both a member’s and owned depot perspective, I can build on my relationships to help members continue to deliver on service and delivery times and work collaboratively to help them grow as a business. I look forward to the year ahead.” 

UK network director for Palletways Warwick Trimble said: “The appointment of such an experienced and knowledgeable logistics professional like Terry will provide our members with the confidence and support needed to continue to grow and deliver excellent customer service and efficient deliveries. Terry has a brilliant track record of delivering success for the Palletways network and his ambitions for his new region algin well with the Palletways company ethos and values.” 

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    On the merry-go-round Palletways United Kingdom air charter Chapman Freeborn

    Most Read

    DSV is a contender for DB Schenker, but carrying some baggage...

    'Significant redundancies' as another UK truck firm enters insolvency

    Dock workers down under end strike at DP World

    Spot rates ease as Red Sea diversions become routine

    Strikes at DPW ports across Australia exacerbating empty box shortage

    Shippers adjust to Cape diversions, now they want freight rates to settle

    Flexport, Tim Collins and a lost half-million-dollars

    Kuehne + Nagel cuts ties with Israeli military supplier

    China-Europe rail bookings surge for LTL service

    Can ONE, Yang Ming and HMM compete without a new alliance partner?

    There's more to the future of airfreight rates than Red Sea disruption

    All change at the top of DSV as Jens Andersen steps down early

    DSV's tight race against K+N on day one of Lund reign

    'Declining demand for transport services' hits DSV's bottom line

    Airfreight industry 'much more adept at adapting to volatile market conditions'

    Vishal Sharma becomes CEO Asia Pacific for DB Schenker