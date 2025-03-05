Despite tariffs, EU will need Chinese electric vehicles to hit emissions target
Forwarders believe tariffs on China will not halt the growth of its electric vehicle (EV) ...
Air and sea tradelanes could see a significant shift: President Trump’s tariffs on Mexican products could revolutionise the global perishables trade if US consumers reject higher prices.
Target CEO Brian Cornell told CNBC yesterday: “We know for certain that categories, like fruits and vegetables, where during this winter season we depend on Mexico for a significant amount of supply, are categories where we’ll try to protect pricing, but the consumer will likely see price increases over the next couple of days.
“Those ...
$1.5m China-built ship charge would bring return of US port congestion
MSC port arm to buy Hutchison ports including Panama and Felixstowe
Business calls for end to French port strikes, but unions plan more
Carriers put on a brave face amid further decline in ocean spot rates
'Think again' call – China ship fee would double US export costs
Expect a shift in airfreight market as ecommerce changes tack
MSC box ship hit by Russian missile in Odessa
K+N 'still number-one' in air and ocean – but it's not all good news
US Chinese ship penalties will hit transatlantic trade hardest – Soren Toft
Airfreight shippers told to delay contracts as US CBP clarifies China rules
Delayed arrival of freighters may prevent 'a bloodbath' in air cargo market
U-turn on Canada/Mexico tariff delay – 'drugs still pouring in', says Trump
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
