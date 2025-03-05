By Alex Lennane 05/03/2025

Air and sea tradelanes could see a significant shift: President Trump’s tariffs on Mexican products could revolutionise the global perishables trade if US consumers reject higher prices.

Target CEO Brian Cornell told CNBC yesterday: “We know for certain that categories, like fruits and vegetables, where during this winter season we depend on Mexico for a significant amount of supply, are categories where we’ll try to protect pricing, but the consumer will likely see price increases over the next couple of days.

“Those ...

