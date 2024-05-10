Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Swiss WorldCargo expands its network to Toronto, Canada

swiss © Alexandre Fagundes De Fagundes
© Alexandre Fagundes De Fagundes
By

PRESS RELEASE

Swiss WorldCargo is pleased to announce the launch of a new route between Zurich and Toronto, Canada, as part of the expansion of its long-haul network, with the new destination being served by SWISS and Swiss WorldCargo as of today. 

The addition of Toronto to its international network will support SWISS airfreight division’s efforts to connect economies, cultures, and societies across Canada and Europe, ensuring an interconnected relationship between these key regions.

As of today, the new route will connect Zurich to Toronto with five weekly flights, employing the same Airbus model – the A333 aircraft – that has served another SWISS’ and Swiss WorldCargo’s recently announced destination, Washington D.C.

Toronto – Seamless Cargo transport between Swiss and Canadian peaks 

This expansion not only adds to the airfreight division’s current solid network in North America, which includes Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Montreal, New York, Newark, and San Francisco, but also plays a crucial role in serving diverse industries in the Ontario region, such as manufacturing, technology, automotive, and notably, pharmaceutical and healthcare.

Swiss WorldCargo is committed to keep offering its customers reliable services and products to successfully transport high-value, care-intensive and temperature-sensitive cargo, particularly in the pharmaceutical sector. SWISS airfreight division’s focus on cold chain solutions for the pharmaceutical sector emphasizes its commitment to maintaining the integrity and efficacy of critical healthcare products during transport around the globe. Industries active in the pharmaceutical sector in the Ontario region can thus benefit from Swiss WorldCargo’s comprehensive and reliable logistical solutions.

“Toronto has emerged as a critical hub in technology, automotive, and healthcare” said Lorenzo Stoll, Head of Cargo at SWISS. “By linking this city with our extensive network, we aim to nurture strong economic ties with the Ontario region, by providing our customers in the area with seamless logistics solutions for the transport of their care-intensive and temperature-sensitive cargo.”

