AIA Cargo appoints Colin McInnes its VP cargo UK

DHL Global Forwarding appoints Shabnum Dawood to lead South African operations
DHL Global Forwarding has appointed Shabnum Dawood to head its South African operations. Ms Dawood, a ...
AIA Cargo has appointed Colin McInnes as its vice-president cargo UK.
Mr McInnes spent 18 years at SwissWorldCargo, where most recently he was head of global key account management in Zurich. He has also held the roles of regional manager UK, Ireland and Nordics, and then manager of Chicago and Midwest USA.
After SwissWorldCargo, he had a brief stint as head of sales and account management EMEA at Champ CargoSystems.
“I’m looking forward to getting started in the role of VP cargo UK and using my experience to add great value to the UK team,” said Mr McInnes.
AIA Cargo plans to collaborate with industry partners to boost its UK operations. Mr McInnes aims “to establish and maintain strong relationships with airlines, freight forwarders, and logistics providers, fostering collaboration and driving mutual growth”.
The company said: “Colin’s experience and network within the industry will enable him to build fruitful partnerships and establish AIA Cargo as a trusted and preferred partner in the UK cargo market”.
Mark Andrew, CEO of Airbridge International Agencies, said: “Colin was the standout candidate during our extensive search to fill this vacancy and I am looking forward to working with Colin. He will, as part of our senior management team, be a key asset for not only our UK set-up, but also our airline development. I am sure Colin will make a valuable contribution, focusing on new airline business for the group while maintaining quality engagement with our existing customers.”
