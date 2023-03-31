By Mr Joy 31/03/2023

What’s more frustrating than waiting for your new car? Knowing it is sitting on a ship that you can see a few miles offshore. And there is nothing you can do about it.

All at sea

A friend of mine ordered a European branded electric vehicle in 2022. It was due to be delivered earlier this year. She is still waiting for it but the most frustrating part is that she can virtually see the ship the car is sitting on. And ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN