Stuart Hill new CEO of DHL eCommerce UK as Peter Fuller retires 

Stuart Hill has been appointed CEO of DHL eCommerce UK, taking over from Peter Fuller, who is retiring after three decades in the industry.

Global CEO of DHL eCommerce Pablo Ciano said: “We’re excited to have Stuart lead the UK operation as we ramp up for significant growth through the opening of our second hub, in Coventry.  

“Stuart has a deep understanding of the e-commerce landscape, and the retailer perspective he brings will be invaluable in ensuring we hone our offering to the specific needs of our customers.”  

Mr Hill has spent over two decades in retail logistics. Most recently as COO at luxury brand Matches Fashion UK. He has also held senior operational roles with John Lewis, ASOS and Farfetch. In 2012, he co-founded international delivery and returns company wnDirect.  

He said: “Drawing on over two decades as a loyal DHL customer, I am honoured to now contribute from within and continue the great work at DHL eCommerce UK. I am looking forward to re-engaging with the world of parcel delivery, in a company recognised for its unparalleled breadth and scale as we forge ahead with expansion.” 

Mr Fuller is retiring after seven years as CEO. Mr Ciano said: “Peter has been instrumental in establishing DHL eCommerce as a domestic powerhouse in the UK. He led a highly successful integration following the acquisition of UK Mail and established a whole new branch of the DHL family in the UK. Since then he has put the business on a strong footing for future growth. We wish him the very best for his retirement.” 

