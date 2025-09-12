Receive FREE Newsletter
News / Spots divide widens as N Europe weakens and GRIs support transpac trades

dreamstime_xs_28230146
ID 28230146 © Boscorelli | Dreamstime.com
Container spot freight rates on the largest east-west trades continued to diverge for a second consecutive week, with transpacific carriers seeing some success with their latest GRIs as Asia-Europe rate declines persisting.

Buoyed last week by 1 September GRIs which had lifted spot rates on the ...

    Asia-Mediterranean Asia-North Europe Rates: the eternal tango Transpacific US Trade Representative