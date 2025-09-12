CMA CGM says 'no' to USTR surcharge... for now
CMA CGM has become the latest major carrier to indicate that it will not add ...
Container spot freight rates on the largest east-west trades continued to diverge for a second consecutive week, with transpacific carriers seeing some success with their latest GRIs as Asia-Europe rate declines persisting.
Buoyed last week by 1 September GRIs which had lifted spot rates on the ...
