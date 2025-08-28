Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Shippers should expect last-minute blanked sailings as Golden Week looms

dreamstime_s_77197506
ID 77197506 © Korn Vitthayanukarun
By

Shippers have been warned to prepare for last-minute capacity reductions ahead of October’s Chinese Golden Week holiday, with a subsequent “significant risk to rate stability”.  

Market analyst Sea-Intelligence found that transpacific and Asia-Europe scheduled vessel capacity for the 1 to 7 October period is higher ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Chinese Golden Week Golden Week Sea Intelligence ShiftX