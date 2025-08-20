Asia-US ocean rates still sinking, but calmer waters may be in sight
On the ocean freight rates front, it was more of the same this week; a ...
The extension of the US-China tariff truce to 10 November is unlikely to improve transpacific ocean rates, despite a planned increase on 1 September, as front-loading is mostly complete and carriers refuse to enforce capacity discipline.
Last Friday, the Shanghai Containerised Freight ...
