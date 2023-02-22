Subscribe to Premium
SCD: Target plans $100M investment to expand next-day delivery

Hundred dollar bill. Falling money isolated background. American cash.
By

SUPPLY CHAIN DIVE reports:

Dive Brief:

– Target announced a $100-million investment Wednesday to expand next-day delivery capabilities through the addition of more than six new sorting centers.  

– The retailer plans to grow its sortation network from nine to more than 15 facilities by the end of 2026. The company said the centers will expand next-day coverage “across major U.S. markets,” though didn’t specify locations.

– Target expects to deliver roughly 50 million packages from its sortation centers in 2023, twice the amount of last ...

    Supply Chain Dive Target Amazon RMW Commerce Consulting Transportation Insight

