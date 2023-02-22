SCD: Target plans $100M investment to expand next-day delivery

By LoadstarEditorial 22/02/2023

SUPPLY CHAIN DIVE reports:

Dive Brief:

– Target announced a $100-million investment Wednesday to expand next-day delivery capabilities through the addition of more than six new sorting centers.

– The retailer plans to grow its sortation network from nine to more than 15 facilities by the end of 2026. The company said the centers will expand next-day coverage “across major U.S. markets,” though didn’t specify locations.

– Target expects to deliver roughly 50 million packages from its sortation centers in 2023, twice the amount of last ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN