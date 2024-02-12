SCD: US Postal Service sees volume gains in package shipping

By LoadstarEditorial 12/02/2024

SUPPLY CHAIN DIVE reports:

The Postal Service aims to become the nation’s “preferred delivery provider” as part of its 10-year transformation plan under Postmaster General and CEO Louis DeJoy. There is plenty of work ahead for the agency to reach that ambitious goal, but package volume and revenue gains are a positive sign as other carriers struggle with soft demand.

“We see package shippers becoming more interested, as we begin implementation of the full features of our e-commerce marketing initiatives and the widely accepted offering of Ground Advantage,” DeJoy told the Postal Service Board of Governors on Thursday.

Ground Advantage is the result of the Postal Service consolidating three of its package shipping options — USPS Retail Ground, Parcel Select Ground and First-Class Package Service — into a single product. It offers delivery in 2 to 5 days for packages up to 70 pounds.

For its second quarter in service ending Dec. 31, Ground Advantage handled 614 million packages and made $3.3 billion in revenue, a sizable increase from its its debut quarter when it handled nearly 448 million packages and made $2.3 billion. That jump is unsurprising, however, given the surge in delivery activity the Postal Service and other parcel carriers see during the holiday season…

