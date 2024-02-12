Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

SCD: US Postal Service sees volume gains in package shipping

Update
By

SUPPLY CHAIN DIVE reports:

The Postal Service aims to become the nation’s “preferred delivery provider” as part of its 10-year transformation plan under Postmaster General and CEO Louis DeJoy. There is plenty of work ahead for the agency to reach that ambitious goal, but package volume and revenue gains are a positive sign as other carriers struggle with soft demand.

“We see package shippers becoming more interested, as we begin implementation of the full features of our e-commerce marketing initiatives and the widely accepted offering of Ground Advantage,” DeJoy told the Postal Service Board of Governors on Thursday.

Ground Advantage is the result of the Postal Service consolidating three of its package shipping options — USPS Retail Ground, Parcel Select Ground and First-Class Package Service — into a single product. It offers delivery in 2 to 5 days for packages up to 70 pounds.

For its second quarter in service ending Dec. 31, Ground Advantage handled 614 million packages and made $3.3 billion in revenue, a sizable increase from its its debut quarter when it handled nearly 448 million packages and made $2.3 billion. That jump is unsurprising, however, given the surge in delivery activity the Postal Service and other parcel carriers see during the holiday season…

The full post can be read here.

 

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Supply Chain Dive US Postal Service Carbon emissions Decarbonisation US Postal Service (USPS) USPS

    Most Read

    Flexport, Tim Collins and a lost half-million-dollars

    EXCLUSIVE: DSV reorganisation revealed – 'the future is M&A'

    End of Red Sea crisis will create choppy water for carriers, says Maersk

    EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel has got bad news for you

    Kuehne + Nagel cuts ties with Israeli military supplier

    Prospective buyers said to be circling UK parcel specialist Yodel

    Sustainability and sensibility: Schiphol needs the best of both worlds

    Maersk weathers stormy Q4 for box services, but fears looming overcapacity

    Mærsk for DB Schenker: of course... 'we are in'

    HMM sale fails due to differences over management rights

    Revised carrier schedules bedding-in, say shippers, but they see trouble ahead

    Rates rollercoaster: transatlantic soars, while Asia-Europe loses more ground

    Polynesia puts first obstacle in CMA CGM's path to Bolloré Logistics

    AIT extends its worldwide reach with European acquisitions

    Charter market gets a boost as carriers look to plug holes in networks

    Strike by ground staff set to disrupt Lufthansa's cargo operations