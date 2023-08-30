SCD: How Amazon Shipping could shake up the parcel delivery industry

By LoadstarEditorial 31/08/2023

Supply Chain Dive writes:

Amazon is finally inching its way toward direct competition with FedEx and UPS with the relaunch of its Amazon Shipping service, and experts see both benefits and potential downsides for shippers considering the ground delivery offering.

The long-awaited push by the company into last-mile services outside of Amazon.com orders isn’t yet a comprehensive answer for how to compete with traditional delivery giants. The ground shipping service for Amazon.com sellers offers delivery in two to five business days in the ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN