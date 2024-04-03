Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

SCD: FedEx, UPS adding delivery fees in parts of New York, Los Angeles, Chicago

Hundred dollar bill. Falling money isolated background. American cash.
By

SUPPLY CHAIN DIVE reports:

FedEx and UPS already have a DAS in place in numerous ZIP codes across the country, but the additions will particularly sting shippers, given the dense urban areas they cover. The 82 ZIP codes impact almost 1% of the U.S. population, according to Mingshu Bates, Chief Analytics Officer at AFS Logistics.

The emphasis on urban ZIP codes is especially apparent in California’s Bay Area, with both carriers adding a DAS to ZIP codes in the heart of San Francisco…

The full post is here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    FedEx Supply Chain Dive UPS Ancora Advisors CSX East Palestine Norfolk Southern Ohio

    Most Read

    Baltimore update: the blame game begins as salvage gets under way

    With Geodis not for sale, CEO mulls options 'to enhance development' 

    DP World eyes 'niche' M&A in North America to develop end-to-end solutions

    Samsung takes action over thousands of 'unlawful' D&D charges by Cosco and OOCL

    Lufthansa new offer to end strikes is 'historic', says happy union chief

    Shipping line fortunes may be looking up after a dire fourth quarter

    Hong Kong port's star status in the alliance universe is on the wane

    Shipping disruption and e-commerce demand driving up airfreight rates

    Amanda Rasmussen returns to DHL GF as global head of OMS

    CMA CGM and GTS Logistics look to decarbonise services in Europe

    Forwarders all set to trash carriers in a brave new world?

    Major electrification investment for new Croatian terminal

    Win for UPS as FedEx ends contract with USPS

    Liners ready to snap up more cool chain traffic as shippers switch from air

    CMA CGM joins Renault and Volvo in Flexis electric truck JV

    TS Lines boosts capacity on China-India services with larger newbuilds