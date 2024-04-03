SCD: FedEx, UPS adding delivery fees in parts of New York, Los Angeles, Chicago

Win for UPS as FedEx ends contract with USPS
United Parcel Service (UPS) is to become the United States Parcel Service’s (USPS) primary air ...
SUPPLY CHAIN DIVE reports:
FedEx and UPS already have a DAS in place in numerous ZIP codes across the country, but the additions will particularly sting shippers, given the dense urban areas they cover. The 82 ZIP codes impact almost 1% of the U.S. population, according to Mingshu Bates, Chief Analytics Officer at AFS Logistics.
The emphasis on urban ZIP codes is especially apparent in California’s Bay Area, with both carriers adding a DAS to ZIP codes in the heart of San Francisco…
The full post is here.
Baltimore update: the blame game begins as salvage gets under way
With Geodis not for sale, CEO mulls options 'to enhance development'
DP World eyes 'niche' M&A in North America to develop end-to-end solutions
Samsung takes action over thousands of 'unlawful' D&D charges by Cosco and OOCL
Lufthansa new offer to end strikes is 'historic', says happy union chief
Shipping line fortunes may be looking up after a dire fourth quarter
Hong Kong port's star status in the alliance universe is on the wane
Shipping disruption and e-commerce demand driving up airfreight rates
Amanda Rasmussen returns to DHL GF as global head of OMS
CMA CGM and GTS Logistics look to decarbonise services in Europe
Forwarders all set to trash carriers in a brave new world?
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article