SCD: Extreme weather is 2024’s top supply chain risk – Everstream

By LoadstarEditorial 12/01/2024

SUPPLY CHAIN DIVE writes:

Extreme weather events are the top risk facing supply chains in 2024, according to an annual outlook report from Everstream Analytics.

The firm attached a risk score of 100% to the possibility of extreme weather causing supply chain disruption. That assessment follows a year where weather caused havoc for supply chains, from crop failures to storm damage to slowdowns on major shipping channels.

Among other examples, heavy rains and flooding in California, Nevada and Utah in spring of 2023 caused a 20% to 30% decrease in shipments in areas where transportation systems were disrupted, according to Everstream’s analysis…

The full post can be read here.