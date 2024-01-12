Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

SCD: Extreme weather is 2024’s top supply chain risk – Everstream

A man explores a tower of cubes with the word Risk. Search and correction of errors and failures. Risk management, cost assessment, and business and investment safety. Strengthen business resilience
By

SUPPLY CHAIN DIVE writes:

Extreme weather events are the top risk facing supply chains in 2024, according to an annual outlook report from Everstream Analytics. 

The firm attached a risk score of 100% to the possibility of extreme weather causing supply chain disruption. That assessment follows a year where weather caused havoc for supply chains, from crop failures to storm damage to slowdowns on major shipping channels.

Among other examples, heavy rains and flooding in California, Nevada and Utah in spring of 2023 caused a 20% to 30% decrease in shipments in areas where transportation systems were disrupted, according to Everstream’s analysis…

The full post can be read here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Supply Chain Dive

    Most Read

    Shippers facing huge wave of rocketing ocean rates and new surcharges

    Countries shy away from US coalition to protect Red Sea shipping

    Shippers spooked by fear of box shortages amid carrier 'opportunism'

    Carriers accused of using 'sledgehammer tactics' to hike backhaul rates

    'Damaging' port strikes at DP World Australia terminals extended

    No happy new year for FedEx and UPS staff as culls look set to continue

    Shipper switch to air freight will see rates take off next week

    Rail may be faster than Cape sailings, but is there enough capacity?

    Red Sea premiums tempt opportunistic operators, despite major Houthi attack

    Rocketing ocean rates predicted to decline post-Chinese New Year

    Threat to ships expands into Arabian Sea with bid to hijack tanker

    Shippers must pay a heavy price for capacity, as 'ships are filling up'

    China's Cosco suspends Israel-bound ocean services

    Q4 23 financial horror for liners spotlit by OOCL operational update

    Ocean premiums rocket as insurers back away from Red Sea risk

    Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk deny reports of negotiations with Houthis