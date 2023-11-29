Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

SCD: Why a beverage alcohol distributor launched a 3PL

Idea
By

SUPPLY CHAIN DIVE reports:

A top beverage alcohol distributor’s next growth opportunity is a step further upstream in its customers’ supply chains.

Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits announced Nov. 8 that it launched a subsidiary called Ankaa Global Logistics, a third-party logistics provider offering services such as temperature-controlled inventory storage, repacking and labeling for beverage alcohol suppliers.

Many of Southern Glazer’s 1,700-plus suppliers are international companies that want to avoid managing their own U.S. warehouses but have extensive storage needs, Bobby Burg, SVP and chief supply chain officer at Southern Glazer’s, said in an interview. They typically contract out those operations to 3PLs, which then aggregate suppliers’ products before shipment to a wholesaler.

But most of the 3PLs used tend to handle and store goods from a variety of industries, so Southern Glazer’s launched Ankaa as a provider focused on the wine and spirits industry, Burg told Supply Chain Dive. The 3PL offers temperature-controlled rooms for beverages and even storage for industry-prevalent raw materials like glass and cardboard…

To read the full post, please click here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Supply Chain Dive Gap

    Most Read

    Shock as new Asia-N Europe FAK rate dwarfs weak spot market

    A SAF future could be being built on an uncertain foundation

    Fleet-heavy ocean carriers also stuck with too many containers

    SME forwarders in a 'very good mood' and getting into M&A mode

    Diageo goes green with appointment of sustainable freight innovator Zeus for new HVO trial

    Carriers try for more GRIs on Asia-Europe, eyeing Thanksgiving positives

    MSC slaps bumper surcharge on boxes through restricted Panama Canal

    OP: ESG moment of truth turns tables for Big Oil

    Is it the end of days for the global automotive supply chain?

    'Stay cautious' warning to carriers after suspected drone attack on box ship

    News Podcast | Nov 2023 | TIACA controversy, peak season and what next for air cargo

    Maersk diverts two vessels from Middle East region over attack fears

    MSC extends deadline on HHLA share offer in move for more control

    General airfreight in the doldrums – but charters are soaring

    Cosco box-making unit's ex-chairman 'arrested' a day after resigning

    Good time for shippers to commit to longer-term air cargo contracts