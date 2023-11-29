SCD: Why a beverage alcohol distributor launched a 3PL

By LoadstarEditorial 29/11/2023

SUPPLY CHAIN DIVE reports:

A top beverage alcohol distributor’s next growth opportunity is a step further upstream in its customers’ supply chains.

Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits announced Nov. 8 that it launched a subsidiary called Ankaa Global Logistics, a third-party logistics provider offering services such as temperature-controlled inventory storage, repacking and labeling for beverage alcohol suppliers.

Many of Southern Glazer’s 1,700-plus suppliers are international companies that want to avoid managing their own U.S. warehouses but have extensive storage needs, Bobby Burg, SVP and chief supply chain officer at Southern Glazer’s, said in an interview. They typically contract out those operations to 3PLs, which then aggregate suppliers’ products before shipment to a wholesaler.

But most of the 3PLs used tend to handle and store goods from a variety of industries, so Southern Glazer’s launched Ankaa as a provider focused on the wine and spirits industry, Burg told Supply Chain Dive. The 3PL offers temperature-controlled rooms for beverages and even storage for industry-prevalent raw materials like glass and cardboard…

