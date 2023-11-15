RTR: US Postal Service reports $6.5bn net loss for 2023 fiscal year

RTR Exclusive: Trucking firm prepares long-shot bid for Yellow, seeks US Treasury support
REUTERS reports: One of the largest U.S. privately owned auto transport companies is quietly mounting a ...
REUTERS reports:
The U.S. Postal Service on Tuesday reported a $6.5 billion net loss for the 12 months ending Sept. 30 and said it will not breakeven next year as first-class mail fell to the lowest volume since 1968.
The Postal Service said revenue fell 0.4% to $78.2 billion results. U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said the loss includes $2.6 billion in inflation costs “above what we projected and what we were able to recover… We are not happy with this result.”
The agency has been aggressively hiking stamp prices and is in the middle of a 10-year restructuring plan announced in 2021 that aims to eliminate $160 billion in predicted losses over the next decade and had forecast 2023 as a breakeven year.
The full post is here.
Ocean carriers are driving the rates race to the bottom – 'they're all at it'
CMA CGM Q3 profit plunges, and liners paint a grim picture of life in 2024
HMM workers protest against 'hasty sale' to 'mid-sized concerns'
CMA CGM Air Cargo 'losing money' in a high-capacity weak-demand market
MSC joins new Asia-Europe GRI bid as contract talks loom
Hapag-Lloyd still making money, but faces challenges unless rates improve
GRIs trigger Asia-Europe spot rate jump, but can carriers hold the line?
Over 2,500 trucks queueing along Ukraine-Poland border
Viasea Shipping plans hydrogen-powered containerships
Cape Town loses Maersk/CMA CGM call as carriers battle port delays
Why shippers pick air or ocean – and it's not always on price
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article