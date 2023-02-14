Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / SATS – flying too close to the sun?

ASUN
ID 19906581 © Wenani | Dreamstime.com
By

With all eyes on CPI numbers from the US out today, trading in Asia was slightly mixed but one noticeable loser stood out: SATS, the new partner of France’s WFS.

The stock, down to S$2.8, -6.3%, at one point, was significantly closer to the post-WFS deal lows of S$2.49 than 52-week highs of S$4.7. It ended the session at S$2.86, still 4.7% worse off than the prior day. The culprit: poor fiscal Q3 22 numbers released on Monday, (unlucky) 13 February, after ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Cerberus M&A radar private equity SATS Temasek WFS CVC Capital Partners IPO Scan Global Logistics Takeover Talk

    Most Read

    Bolloré Logistics or Geodis? Merger already a 'done deal' for Ceva?

    Maersk lays out integrator plan: no new alliance, post 2M

    India gives thumbs-up to a vital sea-air route for Bangladeshi exports

    Rumoured Ceva M&A – 'It could well be Geodis'

    Ocean carriers 'boxed in' by 5m teu surplus equipment mountain

    Earthquake death toll rises in Turkey and Syria, with supply line chaos

    Maersk sees 'best financial result in its history', but choppier waters are ahead

    US truckers celebrate court victory, after being 'held hostage' by carriers

    Amazon shows 'great caution', with a cull of its US freighter fleet

    Euro/US exporters back in favour as carriers seek backhaul cargo

    Mærsk's 27% yield – the race to a new bottom

    Further weakness drives service suspensions, as carriers report declines

    The worst January for US intermodal for ten years, and no sign of relief

    Logistics in 2023: sourcing shifts and higher prices on the cards

    Iskenderun port fire under control, but earthquake death toll rises

    First-hand: Mærsk’s integrated logistics strategy in motion