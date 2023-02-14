By Alessandro Pasetti 14/02/2023

With all eyes on CPI numbers from the US out today, trading in Asia was slightly mixed but one noticeable loser stood out: SATS, the new partner of France’s WFS.

The stock, down to S$2.8, -6.3%, at one point, was significantly closer to the post-WFS deal lows of S$2.49 than 52-week highs of S$4.7. It ended the session at S$2.86, still 4.7% worse off than the prior day. The culprit: poor fiscal Q3 22 numbers released on Monday, (unlucky) 13 February, after ...

