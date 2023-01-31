SA: UPS delivers mixed earnings result, downbeat revenue outlook

Drones will 'push the boundaries of what is possible' in air cargo
UPS feeder airline Ameriflight is to purchase 20 Natilus Kona cargo drones, swelling the orderbook ...
SEEKING ALPHA reports:
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Q4 results were colored by both cost saving efforts and volume declines.
For the fourth quarter, the transportation company notched $3.62 in earnings per share, narrowly beating consensus estimates. Management also highlighted margin performance success and projected 12.8% to 13.6% for the full year, in-line with the 13.2% estimate.
“For the year, we reached our targeted consolidated operating margin and return on invested capital goals one year earlier than originally anticipated,” CEO Carol Tomé said. ...
What next for Maersk, MSC and the other alliances?
Ocean rates ex-Asia under pressure, while PSSs return to the transatlantic
Maersk 'takes a risk' binning historic and well-liked brands
Capacity control by the biggest carriers will prevent rates tumbling further
Bullish MSC continues to strengthen its fleet for life after the 2M
2M Alliance will end in 2025, say Maersk and MSC
DHL leads freighter exodus from MEX as government ban looms
'Humongous' container logjams at Pakistan ports as forex crisis bites
Freightos set to list on Nasdaq when markets open
Mærsk/MSC break-up – now picture Søren Toft's grin
News Podcast | January 2023 | Europe: Freight demand tumbles as recession bites
Comment on this article