RTR: Union Pacific posts weak profit as storm delays shipments

By LoadstarEditorial 24/01/2023

REUTERS reports:

Union Pacific Corp (UNP.N) reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, hurt by delayed shipments amid labor shortages and a winter storm that crippled freight operations across the United States.

“We continued to face challenges hiring craft professionals in critical locations and experienced the impact of extreme winter weather on our network in December,” Chief Executive Lance Fritz said.

Union Pacific, which connects 23 states in the ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN