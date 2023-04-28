Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Playing devil's advocate with record (again) WiseTech

AWTC
ID 1655982 © Eric Limon | Dreamstime.com
By

With Australia’s WiseTech (WTC), I have given up looking at fundamentals and trying to make sense of whopping-not-so-whopping forward trading multiples, soundness of estimates to 2025 and all that.

(Previously on this screen on strengh here, 21 April, and here, 3 April.)

Led by CEO and founder Richard White, its formidable run looks unstoppable.

And today, I am (almost) lost for words, just observing another record for the Australian tech outfit, which, as the FT’s key stats section highlighted, “set a new 52-week ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    FreightTech radar On the wires WiseTech Global AP Moller - Maersk BaFin Hapag-Lloyd

    Most Read

    Even Chinese manufacturers relocating production

    As its fleet grows, MSC maps out its post-2M standalone network

    'Size doesn't matter', claims DSV as freight volumes collapse

    Carriers put the frighteners on shippers, but rates uptick 'just a blip'

    K+N, Primark and Bolloré all put a brave face on Q1 numbers

    Influx of capacity brings a 'new era' for air cargo markets

    Anger as Vancouver gets the green light for fourth box terminal

    Qatar Airways Cargo relaunches next-gen pharma product

    Declining Asian exports another blow to transpac contract hopes

    Freight movements halted as conflict in Sudan kills hundreds

    Vietnam to boost domestic box fleet as more shippers shift from China

    European shipper in FMC case slams Hapag-Lloyd 'incompetence'

    Track & trace: M&A life post-CMA CGM + Bolloré Logistics

    In it for the long-haul – carriers hang on to converted B757s

    Shippers and carriers caught up in new D&D legal battles

    Cargo-hopeful Eastern Airlines' future in doubt as CEO quits