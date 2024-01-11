Pall-Ex appoints Carl White as warehouse and logistics director

Changes at the top at Leschaco
Leschaco has appointed David Williams (above) as global head of tank containers, and Maximilian Nause ...
Pallet distribution network Pall-Ex Group has appointed Carl White as warehouse and logistics director.
Mr White has accumulated over 23 years’ experience in logistics and joins Pall-Ex from Knights of Old, a UK haulage company that went into insolvency in September.
Mr White said: “Joining Pall-Ex represents a pivotal moment in my career. The logistics sector is a cornerstone of global commerce, and I am committed to enhancing our operational capabilities to better serve our diverse client base.”
He is at the forefront of developing the group’s Logistics 3PL division, which Pall-Ex said “represents a significant advancement in the company’s service offerings”.
Group MD Barry Byers added: “Carl’s appointment is a testament to our commitment to attracting top-tier talent. This will provide added value to our shareholder members and our customers as we diversify to offer a seamless and visible solution direct from our storage centres through to the delivery point. Our warehousing and logistics activities will only support our growth trajectory and further reinforce our market position.”
Shippers facing huge wave of rocketing ocean rates and new surcharges
Countries shy away from US coalition to protect Red Sea shipping
Shippers spooked by fear of box shortages amid carrier 'opportunism'
Carriers accused of using 'sledgehammer tactics' to hike backhaul rates
No happy new year for FedEx and UPS staff as culls look set to continue
'Damaging' port strikes at DP World Australia terminals extended
Rail may be faster than Cape sailings, but is there enough capacity?
Shipper switch to air freight will see rates take off next week
Red Sea premiums tempt opportunistic operators, despite major Houthi attack
Threat to ships expands into Arabian Sea with bid to hijack tanker
Rocketing ocean rates predicted to decline post-Chinese New Year
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article