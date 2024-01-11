Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Pall-Ex appoints Carl White as warehouse and logistics director

Pallet distribution network Pall-Ex Group has appointed Carl White as warehouse and logistics director. 

Mr White has accumulated over 23 years’ experience in logistics and joins Pall-Ex from Knights of Old, a UK haulage company that went into insolvency in September. 

Mr White said: “Joining Pall-Ex represents a pivotal moment in my career. The logistics sector is a cornerstone of global commerce, and I am committed to enhancing our operational capabilities to better serve our diverse client base.” 

He is at the forefront of developing the group’s Logistics 3PL division, which Pall-Ex said “represents a significant advancement in the company’s service offerings”. 

Group MD Barry Byers added: “Carl’s appointment is a testament to our commitment to attracting top-tier talent. This will provide added value to our shareholder members and our customers as we diversify to offer a seamless and visible solution direct from our storage centres through to the delivery point. Our warehousing and logistics activities will only support our growth trajectory and further reinforce our market position.” 

 

