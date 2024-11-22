Sign up for our FREE newsletter
OP: US LNG exports to Europe set to surge as European gas prices soar

Oilprice.com reports:

As Europe’s benchmark natural gas prices have hit a one-year high, their premium over with the U.S. benchmark gas price has widened well above 2024 averages, signaling that U.S. LNG exporters will likely further boost deliveries to Europe to take advantage of the widening spread.

Currently, the price of the U.S. benchmark, Henry Hub, is about 80% lower compared to the Dutch TTF Natural Gas Futures, the benchmark for Europe’s gas trading, according to data cited by Reuters columnist Gavin Maguire.

The wide premium of European prices against U.S. prices is set to incentivize LNG exporters to ship more cargoes to Europe this winter season…

To read the full post, please click here.

