Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / One-day strike hits German transport network

ver.di
By

As a one-day strike has brought much of the German transport network to a halt, employers have hit out at unions saying they should return to the negotiating table.

Railways, ports and airports are reportedly affected by the strike by members of the ver.di and EVG unions, representing around 2.7m workers across Germany, which the unions have called “a warning”.

The Federal Association of Freight Transport and Logistics (BGL) warned of supply chaos as a result of the strike and BLG president Dirk Engelhardt said the unions had acted “against the will of millions of German citizens”.

While Steffen Kampeter, CEO of the Confederation of German Employers’ Associations, added: “Anyone who acts like this is acting disproportionately and jeopardises acceptance of the right to strike”.

However, chairman of ver.di Frank Werneke told Phoenix TV: “A labour dispute that has no effect is a toothless labour dispute.”

 

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Federal Association of Freight Transport and Logistics German Train Workers' Union (EVG) Strike inaction ver.di BNSF US railroads

    Most Read

    WestJet will 'disrupt' Canada with three 737Fs, but rivals aren't scared

    The 'mother of all BAFs' looms for shippers as green targets advance

    First shipper uses new land-air corridor ex-India for Bangladesh exports

    Maersk idles more ships while NOOs see a rebound in demand

    Carriers turn their gaze back to scrubbers as voyage results tumble

    The parcel empires strike back as smaller players take stock

    Forwarding M&A round-up: plenty of action making smaller headlines

    Shippers advised to give strike-hit port of Hamburg a miss

    CMA CGM eyes car-carrier market boom as liners are ready to invest

    DSV buys in Arizona to boost services and cross-border LatAm trade

    Retailers warn of challenging orderbooks amid continued high inventory

    Some ocean trades stabilising, but transatlantic rates still falling

    Mind the (income) gap with Mærsk, DP-DHL & Kuehne – DSV the safest

    K+N will take financial hit to 'create critical mass' for smart labels

    Boost for Hong Kong air cargo volumes as ban on vape traffic is lifted

    Older freighters look set for the scrap heap as capacity oversupply looms