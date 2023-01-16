Which are more precarious, post-Flexport cuts: 'digital' or 'traditional' forwarders?
The news from Flexport about its job losses continues to reverberate around the market – ...
It is probably impossible to start our OceanX radar today without using the “F-Word“, as our overfunded, digital, American friends have made headlines last week cutting 20% of their staff by email.
To repeat the words of an old wise man I had lunch with many moons ago: “The purpose of any business in the end is to make a profit.” Amen, as this ‘digital disruptor’ moves into the 10th year of start-up, having burned through much of the $2.4bn funding, ...
