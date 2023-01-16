By Ruben Huber 16/01/2023

It is probably impossible to start our OceanX radar today without using the “F-Word“, as our overfunded, digital, American friends have made headlines last week cutting 20% of their staff by email.

To repeat the words of an old wise man I had lunch with many moons ago: “The purpose of any business in the end is to make a profit.” Amen, as this ‘digital disruptor’ moves into the 10th year of start-up, having burned through much of the $2.4bn funding, ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN