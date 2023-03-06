Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / OceanX: A Brazilian carnival, sustainability – and the reporting season

dreamstime_m_240370501
© Edson De Souza Nascimento
By

After South Africa, it was a truly vibrant week in São Paulo, Brazil for Intermodal South America. Besides the great opportunity to finally catch up in person with a lot of local, regional and overseas friends, it was also a beautiful summer week, and in a city that keeps improving its quality of life – except for the traffic.

Despite all the challenges the Brazilian economy and its logistics market has faced, and continues to face, those thriving in this environment ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CMA CGM financial results Hapag-Lloyd Kuehne + Nagel OceanX radar sustainability GRIs India India-North America MSC

    Most Read

    'The real shit starts today', says new guy in the hot seat at Flexport

    Shippers want stability and service, not rock-bottom freight rates

    Kuehne + Nagel now an airfreight market leader, but had a poor Q4

    'Cap-in-hand' carriers face shipper anger after the tables turn

    TPM23: it's 12 months on, and the tables have turned

    Capacity crunch mark two a possibility, says MSC chief Toft

    Mixed views on cargo shift from US west coast ports to the east

    Globalisation is over – 'slowbalisation' is the new reality

    Rumours mount over Rhenus takeover of Logwin 'network' business

    EXCLUSIVE: Top Kuehne + Nagel SVP jumps ship

    Transpac shippers struggle to trust carriers now 'learning from their mistakes'

    Geodis to CMA CGM – here's the thing

    WiseTech pricing storm shows no sign of abating as SMEs weigh in

    Yusen Logistics continues M&A spree with US 3PL Taylored Services

    Slower air cargo market reflected in demand for freighter conversions

    Kuehne + Nagel akin to DSV – 'Yesterday, all my troubles seemed so far away...'