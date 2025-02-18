By Gavin van Marle 18/02/2025

While spot rates across the major deepsea trades have been on the decline since the turn of the year, long-term contract rates appear to be heading in the other direction, according to new analysis from freight rates benchmarking platform Xeneta.

It found that contract rates on the Asia-Europe trade recorded on its platform on 1 January were 57% higher than at the same point the year before.

While spot rates are heading towards worrying territory for carriers, anecdotal evidence suggests that, in ...

