By Alex Lennane 09/03/2023

NYK Line’s admission this week that it could not make a multimodal integrated logistics company work has refocused the industry’s eyes on Mærsk.

As it announced the proposed sale of 15-freighter strong, 45-year old Nippon Cargo Airlines (NCA) to compatriot All Nippon Airways, NYK revealed: “NYK has been involved in the management of NCA as a major shareholder since its establishment, and in 2010, NYK acquired all of the […] shares of NCA with the aim of becoming a comprehensive logistics ...

