Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / NYK integrator dream goes astray – yet Mærsk is a different play

dreamstime_xs_75530423
© Peshkova |
By

NYK Line’s admission this week that it could not make a multimodal integrated logistics company work has refocused the industry’s eyes on Mærsk.

As it announced the proposed sale of 15-freighter strong, 45-year old Nippon Cargo Airlines (NCA) to compatriot All Nippon Airways, NYK revealed: “NYK has been involved in the management of NCA as a major shareholder since its establishment, and in 2010, NYK acquired all of the […] shares of NCA with the aim of becoming a comprehensive logistics ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    All Nippon Airways AP Moller - Maersk CMA CGM CMA CGM Air Cargo integrated logistics Maersk Air Cargo Nippon Cargo Airlines NYK Line financial results Hapag-Lloyd Rates: the eternal tango

    Most Read

    'The real shit starts today', says new guy in the hot seat at Flexport

    Shippers want stability and service, not rock-bottom freight rates

    NYK Line sells 'costly' Nippon Cargo Airlines to ANA

    Party definitely over for ocean carriers, despite some strong numbers

    Sourcing shift away from China by the west is happening – but slowly

    Geodis to CMA CGM – here's the thing

    New round of 'alliance musical chairs' could follow 'messy' 2M divorce

    Engine trouble grounded Maersk Air Cargo aircraft, not weak demand

    Cargo piles up as logistics services are hit by Pakistan forex crisis

    OOCL vessel has near-miss in Panama Canal as new charges come in

    EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel – another top SVP gone

    More non vessel-owners become vessel-owners to cash in on Russia trade

    Under-pressure feeders now threatened by ocean lines' expansion

    Lufthansa Cargo breaks records again, but there are 'shadows on the horizon'

    Growing sea-air markets could help transform connectivity in Africa

    The lesson of TPM: wealth needs to circulate through the global economy