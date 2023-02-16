Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Now beaten by 'my darling', GXO outsources love to the long term

AVAL
By

$6bn-market-cap GXO Logistics suffered on Wednesday, 15 February, its stock down 5%* to $50.5 at closing, as management tried to convince investors there’s more beef on the value bone going forward, particularly “in the long term”.

(*On my screen, by comparison: Dow + 0.11%, S&P 500 +0.28%, Nasdaq Composite +0.92%.)

But the love wasn’t felt.

Its Q4 and annual figures, released after the market closed one day earlier, were solid. But ever since the Q4 lows, the shares appreciated by about 69% to ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    GXO Logistics On the wires Pure-play contract logistics operators Ryder DJTA index DSV Viking Ironclad Age

    Most Read

    Two more trains derail, just two weeks after Ohio chemical spill

    India gives thumbs-up to a vital sea-air route for Bangladeshi exports

    Further weakness drives service suspensions, as carriers report declines

    MSC joins ship-scrapping spree, but overcapacity still a prospect

    Ceva reorg & deal talk galore – 'we are hung out to dry'

    Euro/US exporters back in favour as carriers seek backhaul cargo

    The worst January for US intermodal for ten years, and no sign of relief

    Victim asks why Polar owners Atlas and DHL failed to stop 'corruption'

    Logistics in 2023: sourcing shifts and higher prices on the cards

    Maersk sues, but Ever Given Suez delays not down to us, says Evergreen

    West coast port contract talks limp on as permanent traffic loss looms

    Röhlig Logistics eyes M&A as it looks to grow after a strong 2022

    Maersk also cancels charges as Turkish relief access remains tight

    DSV 'slices the baloney pretty thin' in Cuba case – but wins first round

    Lufthansa Cargo apologises to customers as it freezes bookings after IT outage

    MSC expanding standalone services to grow its network outside the 2M